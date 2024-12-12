Russians lose 400 soldiers daily near Pokrovsk in December – Syrskyi

The commander-in-chief praised Ukrainian troops for effective combat operations, noting Russia's losses in the area remain "consistently high," particularly in manpower

Photo from Oleksandr Syrskyi's Telegram channel

In December, Russian forces have been losing approximately 400 soldiers daily—killed or wounded—on the Pokrovsk front, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The Pokrovsk front has remained one of the most challenging areas in the confrontation with Russian occupiers for several months. We are calculating and preparing for all possible enemy actions," Syrskyi said.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian troops for their effective combat operations, emphasizing that Russian losses in the area remain "consistently high," especially in personnel.

The distance from Pokrovsk to the frontline is about three kilometers.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian forces lost around 1,390 soldiers across the entire front line in the past day, bringing total losses since the invasion began to approximately 758,730 personnel.