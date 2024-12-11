Pokrovsk front: Syrskyi says Russians using all forces to breach defense

The commander-in-chief noted that the battles are "exceptionally fierce"

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram channel)

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian occupiers are deploying all available forces in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While working on the Pokrovsk front, Syrskyi personally visited service members of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, intense fighting continues in the area against an enemy that outnumbers Ukrainian forces.

"We have to make unconventional decisions to enhance defense resilience and more effectively neutralize the occupiers," he added.

Syrskyi said that the battles are "exceptionally fierce."

"Russian occupiers are throwing all available forces forward in an effort to break through our troops' defenses," he stressed.

The commander highlighted that Ukrainian troops are demonstrating remarkable resilience and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Under such conditions, the primary objective is to reinforce defenses, particularly by ensuring units have an adequate supply of ammunition and its consistent delivery.

"I reviewed the reported issues and issued the necessary orders," Syrskyi concluded.