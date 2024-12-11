Zelenskyy confirms 'tangible strikes' on Russian military targets

The Ukrainian leader noted that the long-range and accuracy of the strikes "return Russia to reality"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed "tangible strikes" on military targets in Russia as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the details and the situation at the front in general, the Ukrainian leader said.

"The army chief reported on the details of the engagements. This is exactly the kind of long-range and accurate fire that, step by step, brings Russia back to reality – to the reality that the war needs to be ended," Zelenskyy said.

The hottest sectors remain in Donetsk Oblast, namely Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. "Fierce fighting" continues, Russia is "losing a record amount" of soldiers in assaults, Zelenskyy said, referring to Syrskyi's report.

In November and December, the enemy suffered record losses, the president said.

General Syrskyi also reported on the situation in the areas of the Kursk operation. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's main goal now is to minimize Russia's military potential.

He honored the soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, the 2nd Separate Airborne Brigade, and the 38th Separate Marine Brigade for their battles at the front.

On December 11, Russian authorities and military propaganda claimed that the city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, had been hit by a missile attack, damaging an industrial enterprise. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these statements.

The same day, the General Staff said that the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Defense Intelligence had hit a Russian oil depot in Bryansk Oblast.

Ukraine's military intelligence reported that two mainline diesel locomotives used for the war had burned down in Russia.