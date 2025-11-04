More than 70% of Ukrainians experience difficulties with integration after relocation. What helps to restore support

According to IOM, most Ukrainians in the EU face emotional loneliness and fear of new contacts. Experts advise how to regain confidence and find support in the new environment

According to a survey by the International Organization for Migration, more than 70% of Ukrainians who moved to the EU after 2022 face emotional isolation and integration difficulties. Despite the first feelings of euphoria after moving, the reality of life abroad is often more difficult than expected. The new cultural environment, language barriers and differences in lifestyle often become a source of stress. Even everyday situations, such as calling a repairman, booking a table, or talking to a shop assistant, can cause uncertainty and anxiety. Because of this, a person may unconsciously avoid new contacts, which only increases isolation.

This problem is especially acute for people who face professional isolationa new team, a different corporate culture, lack of familiar contacts and support all complicate the integration process. And although the first weeks after relocation are critical for networking and further career development, it is during this period that most migrants or even expats feel uncertain or afraid to initiate contacts.

Adaptation experts advise to look for sources of stability and support first. This can be a connection with family or friends, familiar habits or activities that restore a sense of stability – anything that helps restore emotional balance and provides energy for further integration.

In addition to personal contacts, it is important not to stay away in the professional environment. Taking the initiative in communicating with colleagues, participating in joint projects, or even having a short conversation during a break builds trust and helps overcome the barrier of isolation. At the same time, it is important to maintain your own identity, uniqueness and professional style – which always commands respect in the international community.

However, even active participation does not always guarantee successful adaptation. In such cases, the best solution may be to career coaching for relocates.

A career coach will help you understand the peculiarities of the local labor market, formulate a clear action plan and determine the direction of further development, as well as overcome psychological barriers associated with fear of failure or lack of confidence in your own professional qualities. Working with an experienced professional inspires you to take new steps in your career – to speak at internal meetings, participate in projects or corporate initiatives that help strengthen your reputation as an expert and enhance your sense of belonging.

For those who are just starting their adaptation journey, it is important not only to know, where to find a coachbut also understand that the result depends to a large extent on the client himself. It is his determination and willingness to work towards your own goals determine the effectiveness of the entire process. After all, a coach does not provide ready-made solutions. They only help you find them within yourself, supporting and guiding you in the right direction. It is this kind of interaction that builds professional confidence and internal stability necessary for a successful life abroad.

In the end, coaching is becoming an effective tool not only for career adaptation but also for restoring one's own efficiency. It helps to build new connections, adapt to corporate culture, develop personal skills, and turn a new environment into a space of opportunities.

Today, given the scale of migration processes (more than 4.4 million Ukrainians continue to live in Europe), experts predict that the demand for career coaching among relocates will continue to grow, as this format helps Ukrainians integrate into a new professional environment faster, build sustainable social connections and overcome the effects of cultural and emotional isolation in a new country.