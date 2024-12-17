NATO to coordinate Western aid to Ukraine instead of US – Reuters

Unnamed diplomats told the agency that the new mission may have a limited effect since Washington could still reduce its support for Kyiv

NATO has taken over the coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the United States as planned, Reuters reported, citing its source, which provided details about the new alliance mission.

The move, delayed by several months, gives NATO a more direct role in the war against Russia's invasion without involving its own forces, the media noted.

At the same time, unnamed diplomats acknowledged that transferring coordination to NATO might have a limited effect. They warned that the United States, under Donald Trump's leadership, could still deliver a significant blow to Ukraine by reducing its support, as Washington remains the dominant power in the alliance and supplies the bulk of Kyiv's weaponry.

The headquarters for the new mission, known as NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), is located at a U.S. military base in the German city of Wiesbaden.

A well-informed Reuters source stated that the mission was now fully operational. No public explanation has been given for the delays in its launch.

The total personnel strength of NSATU will be about 700, including troops stationed at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium and at logistics bases in Poland and Romania.