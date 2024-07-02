Netherlands approves export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. First to arrive "soon"

F-16. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

The Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation has issued a license for the export of 24 F-16 fighter jets and seven aircraft engines to Ukraine, with the first aircraft to be delivered "soon," according to a letter to the Dutch House of Representatives from Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

In the letter, Ollongren informed deputies that the foreign minister had conducted an export control review and issued licenses for the export of the fighters on June 19.

"In addition to the previous information regarding the supply of military goods to Ukraine from June 13, I also inform you on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation that the delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon," she emphasized in the letter.

No additional details will be disclosed, Ollongren noted.

