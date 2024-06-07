Netherlands to allocate €400 million for production of CV90 combat vehicles for Ukraine

The Netherlands is contributing €400 million to a Swedish fund for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukrainian troops

CV90 IFV (Photo: EPA)

The Netherlands will allocate €400 million for the production of Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The government approved a decision to expedite the production of defense equipment for Ukraine.

Ollongren stated that the Netherlands will join the Swedish fund for CV90 production to provide additional military equipment to Ukrainian soldiers.

The country will allocate €400 million for the delivery of CV90 IFVs, which will be jointly produced by Sweden and Denmark along with the Netherlands.

A significant portion of the production will be conducted in the Netherlands – 180 out of 230 vehicles.

Additionally, the government recently approved joining the European assembly line for Patriot missiles for Ukraine in Germany, Ollongren noted.

"The American manufacturer has agreed to produce Patriot systems in Europe. This will speed up production," the defense minister said.

Furthermore, the country plans to strengthen its defense industry by allocating €25 million for startups and €54 million for drone development for its army, Ollongren reported.

"European production capacities need to grow for Ukraine, but also for ourselves. Our Armed Forces must be combat-ready, and there is time pressure on this," the Dutch Defense Minister added.

REFERENCE. Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) is a family of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) developed by the Swedish company Hägglunds (now BAE Systems). Serial production of the CV90 began in 1993. About 1,170 vehicles have been produced in various modifications, most of which have been exported to other countries. Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) is a family of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) developed by the Swedish company Hägglunds (now BAE Systems). Serial production of the CV90 began in 1993. About 1,170 vehicles have been produced in various modifications, most of which have been exported to other countries. Norwegian, Danish, and Swedish CV90s have been used in combat during the war in Afghanistan.

Read also: Netherlands plans to supply F-16s to Ukraine from the fall, following Denmark – Dutch DM