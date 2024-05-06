Netherlands plans to supply F-16s to Ukraine from the fall, following Denmark – Dutch DM

F-16 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

The Netherlands plans to start sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall, following Denmark, which will supply them in the summer, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at a joint briefing with her Lithuanian counterpart in Vilnius, Delfi reported.

Ollongren said the partner countries have everything lined up for the project, which includes training for Ukrainian pilots, training of support staff, and the transfer of aircraft.

In particular, the plan includes a training center in Romania, where partners will help start training Ukrainians, she said.

Ollongren noted that Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained in Denmark, the United States, and other countries.

"And if we manage to stay on this path and everything works out for Ukraine in their own country, then the first planes will be delivered from Denmark already this summer. And we hope to participate in the deliveries from the fall with our F-16s," she said.

Earlier, the Dutch minister announced plans to transfer 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

