Orbán speaks with Putin for an hour, urges ceasefire and talks

"These are the most dangerous weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war," said the Hungarian PM

Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin in Beijing in 2023 (Illustrative photo by EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Orbán, the call took place in the morning and lasted an hour.

"These are the most dangerous weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war," the prime minister stated.

He claimed that Hungary is "taking every possible diplomatic step" to advocate for a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

No further details about the discussion were disclosed by Orbán.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Hungary would resume its so-called "peace mission" this week to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The statement came after Orbán met with newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump.