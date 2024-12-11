Macron to discuss with Tusk creation of European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

The meeting between the French president and the Polish prime minister is scheduled for December 12

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss a European peacekeeping mission aimed at safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty within the framework of a potential agreement between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rzeczpospolita reports.

The meeting follows Macron's personal discussion with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 7, ahead of the ceremonial reopening of the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

"As I understand it, Emmanuel Macron made it clear to Donald Trump that Europe not only cannot be excluded from U.S.-Russia negotiations due to its own serious security interests but is also ready to participate financially and, most importantly, to take on the risks associated with protecting Ukrainian sovereignty," former Assistant Secretary-General of NATO, Camille Grand, told Rzeczpospolita.

The French proposal focuses on a peacekeeping mission that would ensure Russia does not violate a potential ceasefire and agreed demarcation lines in the future.

Macron first proposed the idea of involving NATO troops in Ukraine in February but did not provide details at the time. Later, on November 11, he elaborated on this concept during a meeting in Paris with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On November 27, Macron held telephone conversations with leaders of Scandinavian, Baltic countries, and Poland to discuss the possibility of such a mission. According to French expert Élie Tenenbaum, the peacekeeping mission could involve up to five brigades (approximately 40,000 soldiers), with one potentially led by Poland.

Rzeczpospolita outlines three models for guaranteeing Ukraine's security:

→ German Model: Ukraine's accession to NATO even without clearly defined borders, similar to West Germany in 1955. This is opposed by the U.S. and Germany.

→ Israeli Model: Large-scale arms supply to Ukraine even after a peace agreement. However, financial constraints in the U.S. and Europe raise doubts.

→ Korean Model: Establishment of an international peacekeeping mission similar to the one that has guarded the demarcation line between North and South Korea for over 70 years.

On December 7, President Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Trump in Paris, describing the American politician as "resolutely determined."

That same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump, expressing confidence that the parties could develop a joint strategy regarding Ukraine.

On December 8, Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations. Zelenskyy stated that Putin can be stopped by force.

On December 9, German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, who was visiting Kyiv, proposed creating a European contact group to end the war in Ukraine.