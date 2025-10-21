Part of the White House is being demolished in Washington for Trump's ballroom – photos

Donald Trump's ballroom, which is demolishing part of the White House, will have an area of 8361 square meters and cost $200 million

Demolition of the east wing of the White House to build a ballroom (Photo: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo)

Construction of a ballroom has begun in the east wing of the White House. This was announced by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social.

"For more than 150 years, every president has dreamed of a ballroom in the White House to host guests for grand receptions, state visits, and more," Trump said.

According to him, the East Wing, which is completely separate from the White House, will undergo a complete modernization and will be "more beautiful than ever when it's done.".

In the White House, the cost of building a ballroom of 8361 square meters was estimated at $200 million.

The American leader assured that the "new, big, beautiful" ballroom will not cost taxpayers anything, as the large-scale reconstruction is funded by Trump himself, "many generous patriots and large American companies.".

According to CNN, Trump recently dined with wealthy donors to the ballroom and assured them that the new 650-seat space would "match" the White House's architecture and be "appropriate in color and window shape.".

Earlier, the White House released sketches of a hall with a luxurious interior, gold and crystal chandeliers, gilded columns, a gold-encrusted ceiling, gold floor lamps and a checkerboard marble floor.

