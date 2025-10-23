President of Renew Europe believes that the "reparations loan" will become a guarantee for Ukraine
The future law on reparations for Ukraine is a guarantee of security for Ukraine. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament's political group Renew Europe, Valerie Guyer, answering questions from a correspondent of LIGA.net at an event organized by Renew Europe in Brussels.
When asked whether the future "reparations loan" could be considered a security guarantee for Ukraine, she replied: "Of course, that is why we have been insisting for more than a year now to mobilize this frozen Russian asset as a guarantee for Ukraine.".
She emphasized that Russia is the aggressor, "and the aggressor must pay for reconstruction and for war damage.".
"Now it will be very concrete money for Ukraine, and tomorrow it will guarantee that after the war Russia will pay," added Geier .
- on September 10, Ursula von der Leyen announced a "reparations loan" for Ukraine. Russian assets will remain untouched, and "the risk will have to be borne collectively".
- On October 6, the European Commission explained the mechanism of the "reparations loan" for Ukraine: Russia's claims to frozen assets in the EU remain legally intact, but the money itself is proposed to be invested.
