President of Renew Europe believes that the "reparations loan" will become a guarantee for Ukraine

The European politician said that now it will be "very concrete money," and tomorrow it will be a guarantee that Russia will pay

Valerie Guyer (Photo: Renew Europe)

The future law on reparations for Ukraine is a guarantee of security for Ukraine. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament's political group Renew Europe, Valerie Guyer, answering questions from a correspondent of LIGA.net at an event organized by Renew Europe in Brussels.

When asked whether the future "reparations loan" could be considered a security guarantee for Ukraine, she replied: "Of course, that is why we have been insisting for more than a year now to mobilize this frozen Russian asset as a guarantee for Ukraine.".

She emphasized that Russia is the aggressor, "and the aggressor must pay for reconstruction and for war damage.".

"Now it will be very concrete money for Ukraine, and tomorrow it will guarantee that after the war Russia will pay," added Geier .