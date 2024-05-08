Missile attack on Ukraine. At least three casualties, DTEK reports destruction at power plants

At least three people were wounded as a result of an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Photo: SES

As a result of the overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, at least three people were injured – two adults and one child, reported the local authorities.

Mayor of the Kyiv suburb of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko said that a 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured in the city.

An eight-year-old child was injured in Kirovohrad Oblast, where an unnamed critical infrastructure object was targeted. The condition of the wounded is not known.

13 houses and almost three dozen garages were damaged.

The targets of today's Russian attack were power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK energy holding reported that its thermal power plants were targeted, in particular.

"The enemy fired at three of our TPPs. This is already the fifth massive attack on the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half."

Previous attacks took place on March 22 and 29, April 11 and 27.

Since March 2024, Russia has carried out four massive strikes on Ukraine's energy system, knocking out up to 8 GW of electricity generation capacity. The previous mass attack took place on April 27, when the Russians launched 34 missiles (21 were shot down).