'Ready to work 24/7': Zelenskyy talks with Kellogg on mineral deal

Ukraine has proposed the "fastest and most constructive" path to achieving results, the president wrote

Keith Kellogg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg discussed a potential agreement between the two countries on minerals, with Ukraine offering a path to achieving results.

"From the very first second of this war, Ukraine has sought peace. We must and can ensure that peace is strong and lasting—so that Russia can never return with war. Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States," Zelenskyy wrote after the meeting.

According to him, Ukraine has proposed the "fastest and most constructive" path to achieving results—and the country's team is ready to "work 24/7."

The president noted, "Success unites us all. Strong Ukraine-U.S. relations benefit the entire world."

Overall, the Ukrainian leader described his meeting with Kellogg as a "good discussion" and thanked the United States for all its support and bipartisan backing of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"It's important for us—and for the entire free world—that American strength is felt. We had a detailed conversation about the battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war, and effective security guarantees," Zelenskyy wrote.