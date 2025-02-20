Trump complains about Zelenskyy again, says he was 'sleeping' when US treasury secretary arrived

The US president is unhappy that Bessent took a long train ride to Ukraine for a rare earth metals deal but left empty-handed

Donald Trump (Photo by ARON SCHWARTZ, EPA)

US President Donald Trump continues to criticize his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy—this time over allegedly rude treatment of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv, France24 reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US believed it had reached an agreement on access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals when Bessent traveled to Kyiv last week.

According to him, when Bessent arrived, he was treated "rather rudely" and was essentially told "no." Zelenskyy himself was allegedly "sleeping" and unavailable for a meeting during the US treasury secretary's visit.

"Bessent traveled many hours on the train, which is a dangerous trip, and we're talking about the secretary of the treasury. He went there to get a document signed, and when he got there, he came back empty. They wouldn't sign the document," Trump said.

After the US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia, Trump began actively criticizing Zelenskyy, echoing Russian disinformation that his approval rating had supposedly dropped to 4% and insisting on elections during the war.

Trump also blames Zelenskyy for Russia’s continued war against Ukraine, arguing that Kyiv had three years to reach some kind of deal.

Trump called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections" and claimed he had done a "terrible job."

