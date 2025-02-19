Vice President Vance criticizes, warns Zelenskyy against attacking Trump

He says Trump's policy is based not on disinformation but on the president's geopolitical knowledge and views

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance criticized and warned Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy against attacking President Donald Trump, stating that "badmouthing" the American politician in public would only have the opposite effect. Vance made these remarks in a comment to Daily Mail.

"The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration," Vance said.

According to him, Zelenskyy has allegedly received "bad advice" on how to deal with the new U.S. administration and has been told for the past three years that he "could do nothing wrong."

"We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close," the vice president noted.

The American politician says this policy is not based on Russian disinformation but rather on the idea that Trump "knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong view, and has had a strong view for a very long time."

Vance's remarks came after Zelenskyy stated that Trump operates within a Russian-created disinformation space. The Ukrainian leader was responding to a press conference where Trump said that Zelenskyy's approval rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

Trump's initial controversial statement was preceded by a U.S.-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia.