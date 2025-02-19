'You've been there for three years': Trump slams Zelenskyy over ongoing Russian war

Trump wants people to stop dying, and he does not care whether they are Ukrainians or Russian occupiers

Donald Trump (Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ / ERA)

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Ukrainian government for the fact that Russia's full-scale invasion is still ongoing. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, he commented on Ukraine's absence from U.S.-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

"Today I heard, 'Oh, well, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years. You should have ended it — three years. You should have never been there. You should have never started it. You should have made a deal," Trump said.

He once again said that he wants to see peace and doesn't want "all these people killed anymore."

The U.S. president emphasized that both Ukrainians and Russians are dying, but "it doesn't matter where they're from."

"I think I have the power to end this war. And I think it's going very well (the negotiation process – Ed.)," Trump added.

On February 18, 2025, negotiations between the U.S. and Russia took place in Saudi Arabia. The American delegation viewed the meeting as an initial contact to assess Moscow's stance on negotiations.

The parties agreed to establish working groups on ending the war.

Ukraine did not participate in the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy stated that he would not recognize any agreements reached without Ukraine's involvement.

The Ukrainian president had a visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for the same day, February 18. However, he postponed it to March 10.

