Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not join Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia

The president said that Ukraine will not recognize any agreements concerning it made without its involvement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

Ukraine will not participate in negotiations between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia and will not recognize any agreements concerning Ukraine made without its involvement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine will not take part [in them]. Ukraine was not aware of this. And Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as ones that have no result. We cannot recognize any matters or agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements," Zelenskyy said.

In his view, the Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia are a bilateral matter, and these countries "have the right to do so if they have bilateral issues to discuss." He added that such discussions had taken place before, but only now "they are being talked about publicly."

The president noted that his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia "has no connection" to what will take place there between US and Russian representatives.

Zelenskyy said he would ask Saudi Arabia's prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, about the negotiations.

Additionally, he stated that during his visit, he would raise the issue of lowering oil prices, suggesting that former US President Donald Trump could play a key role in this.

"I don't know who might succeed in lowering prices. I believe that the greatest leverage in this matter lies with President Trump, that he is the strongest in this field of energy and has control over it. And I think that if he sets this as a goal, he will succeed," the Ukrainian leader added.