US-Russia talks begin in Riyadh: Washington's expectations

The State Department spokesperson stated that the meeting between the US and Russia should not be seen as negotiations on Ukraine

Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia (Photo by EPA)

Talks between the US and Russia have begun in Saudi Arabia. The American delegation views the meeting with Russian representatives as an initial contact to assess whether Moscow is open to negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told Reuters.

"This is a follow-up on that initial conversation between Putin and President Trump about perhaps if that first step is even possible, what the interests are, if this can be managed," she said.

The US is represented in the talks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Russia will be represented at the meeting by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not participate in the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and would not recognize any agreements concerning it made without its involvement.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson said that the meeting between the US and Russia should not be seen as negotiations on Ukraine.