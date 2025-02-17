US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia is not "negotiations" – State Dept

President Trump instructed officials to work effectively following his phone call with dictator Putin

US flag (Illustrative photo: US Mission Geneva / Facebook)

Meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia should not be viewed as negotiations concerning Ukraine, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, according to The Times.

"I don't think that people should view this as something that is about details or moving forward in some kind of a negotiation," the official stated.

She added that President Donald Trump instructed officials to work effectively following his phone conversation last week with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.