US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia is not "negotiations" – State Dept
Meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia should not be viewed as negotiations concerning Ukraine, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, according to The Times.
"I don't think that people should view this as something that is about details or moving forward in some kind of a negotiation," the official stated.
She added that President Donald Trump instructed officials to work effectively following his phone conversation last week with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- On February 18, a meeting between U.S. and Russian delegations is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while the aggressor state will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two officials had a phone conversation beforehand on various topics.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not participate in the event and will not recognize any agreements concerning it made without its involvement.