RTL: Former French President Sarkozy to start serving his sentence in prison on October 21

Nicolas Sarkozy is sentenced to five years in prison in the "Libya case", the sentence is irrevocable and must be executed immediately

Nicolas Sarkozy (Photo: EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL MAXPPP OUT)

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was sentenced to five years in prison in the "Libya case," will begin serving his sentence on October 21. This was reported by a representative of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office of the Paris Court, according to the RTL radio network.

the 70-year-old former president will be the first former head of the republic to be imprisoned. He will serve his sentence in La Sante prison in Paris, where there is a special isolation unit designed for vulnerable prisoners, or he will be held in solitary confinement.

According to RTL, after Sarkozy arrived at the financial prosecutor's office in Paris to learn the details of his impending imprisonment, he filled out an individualized notification of imprisonment.

Among the questions asked were: "Are you depressed?", "Is there a suicide risk that needs to be monitored?", "Are there any addictions that need to be treated or medications that need to be provided for you?". This form is intended to prepare for the reception of prisoners.

on September 25, a French court found the former French president guilty in the "Libyan case" of financing his election campaign at the expense of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and acquitted him of corruption and embezzlement charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

After his imprisonment, his lawyers can petition the court of appeal for his release, but he will remain in custody unless the court decides otherwise.

According to the French newspaper, Sarkozy meets several criteria to qualify for this petition: no risk of reoffending or escape, so he can hope to be released from prison by Christmas.