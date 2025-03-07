Poland's prime minister has labeled those calling against increased defense spending today as either "traitors to Western interests" or "useful idiots"

Donald Tusk (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA)

According to allied intelligence assessments, Russia will be prepared for a significantly larger-scale war than its current invasion of Ukraine within three to four years, Tusk stated during an address to the Polish parliament, as reported by Ukrinform.

Tusk said that during the European Council summit on March 6, leaders shared their countries' intelligence, while Ukraine also provided analytical information that "leaves no doubt."

According to these reports, Russia is investing in its military and building mobilization capacity, indicating its intent to be ready "for a full-scale operation not against Ukraine, but against a significantly larger adversary" within the next three to four years, the Polish PM said.

He emphasized that calls to increase defense spending in Europe are not "brazen calls for war" but a way to "avoid catastrophe."

Tusk urged other European nations to follow Poland's example, noting that his country already spends nearly 5% of its GDP on defense (4.12%—the highest among all NATO members).

He described those who oppose raising defense spending as "traitors to Western interests" or "useful idiots."

In this context, the prime minister referenced his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán, who was the only European leader to vote against aid for Ukraine at the European Council summit.