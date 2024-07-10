Russia sets up filtration camps at border, forces people to stay in destroyed cities

Occupiers are not restoring any communications and are additionally populating the territory with Russians, reported Artem Lysohor

The Russian occupier (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

Filtration camps have been set up on the Ukrainian-Russian border, and Russian invaders have blocked free exit and are forcibly making people from the temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast stay in destroyed cities, the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Artem Lysohor, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

He said that filtration camps are located on the border with Russia, their exact number is unknown. One such camp is in Kolotilovka, Belgorod Oblast, where there is a pedestrian border crossing.

Lysohor noted that at the same time, Russians openly write about and are proud of such camps.

The head of Luhansk Oblast said that the invaders have blocked exit routes both to the free part of Ukraine and to the aggressor state, and are forcing people to stay in destroyed cities.

At the same time, the occupiers are not restoring any communications, and are additionally populating the territory with Russians, the official said.

"Russia is bringing teachers from its territories where people themselves barely speak Russian. And they are bringing them with their families. This is a new powerful attempt to assimilate Luhansk Oblast," Lysohor reported.

Read also: Ukrainian soldiers held position for 70 days while surrounded – 225th Assault Battalion