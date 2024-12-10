Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with missiles: 10 injured, damage reported
Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 10 civilians, according to the regional prosecutor's office.
The attack occurred around 9:40 a.m. local time, with one missile striking the city center and the other hitting the outskirts.
The injured suffered wounds and acute stress reactions.
The strikes damaged private homes, a bank, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other property.
According to preliminary data, the attack involved two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
Law enforcement documented the aftermath and initiated a war crimes investigation.
Zlatopil is a city in the south of Kharkiv Oblast, located about 100 kilometers from the frontline and the Russian border.