Russia targeted a perinatal center in Sumy

Russians attacked a medical facility in Sumy with a drone. At the time of the attack, there were 166 people in the facility, including 11 children. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

"The enemy targeted a building of a medical institution in Kovpakivka district of Sumy with a drone," said Grigorov.

According to the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Russian drones hit the roof of the perinatal center.

All people were in the shelter at the time of the attack. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out by a kamikaze drone "Italmas" (or "Geranium-3").