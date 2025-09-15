Russia fires missiles at an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region. 12 people were injured

Photo: t.me/prokuraturasumy

on September 14, at about 23:00, Russians fired two missiles at the territory of an agricultural enterprise of the Boromlyanska community in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region. This was reported by prosecutor's Office of Sumy region and the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov.

According to the prosecutor's office, 12 people were wounded in the attack, while Grigorov writes about 11 victims who were involved in harvesting.

One of them is in a serious condition. About 30 pieces of agricultural machinery were also damaged.