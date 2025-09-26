At a meeting with the media, the Chief of the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is imitating the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by creating a separate command structure for assault troops

The Russian army is repeating the practice of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in creating assault troops. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky at a meeting with media representatives, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

"The enemy is following our path here as well. They also have a separate command structure for such assault troops. It is part of their command center that conducts operations on our territory," he said .

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explains the difference between the Assault and the existing Air Assault Troops.

"Airborne assault troops are, so to speak, elite infantry. These are units that can launch an offensive, defend themselves, and conduct deep raids. And, as a rule, they are used in the most important areas of the front, where a strong enemy concentrates its greatest efforts," noted Syrsky .

Whereas assault units are rapid response units. Their main feature is that they are mobile and not tied to any specific area of the frontline, like the airborne units, the Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized the difference.

According to Syrsky, both paratroopers and stormtroopers suffer approximately the same losses in the offensive. However, they are significantly lower than the enemy's.

"Why shouldn't they [the Air Assault Troops and the Assault Troops] be mixed? Because they perform different tasks. Due to the specifics of their tasks, these units [the Assault Troops] are constantly under my control, under the control of the General Staff," the Chief of Staff emphasized .

Syrskyi noted that the Assault Troops have gained their fame in the most difficult areas of the front, and their popularity is evidenced by the fact that every brigade or corps commander asks for assistance from assault units, especially where active hostilities are taking place.

The strongest feature of the Assault Troops, Syrsky said, is that most of the commanders came from the ranks of ordinary soldiers and sergeants, and they usually act together with their units. Sometimes they go on assaults themselves.

For the first time, assault units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were used in an offensive operation in the Kursk region. We are talking about the 33rd and 225th assault battalions. Their success is confirmed by the ratio of enemy and Ukrainian losses, where Russian losses are many times higher than Ukrainian losses.

Later, the 425th assault battalion also proved to be very effective in the Pokrovske direction.