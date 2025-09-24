Assault forces will be formed like the Unmanned Systems Forces – a source from the General Staff

During the creation of the USF, the command was first appointed and the core was formed, and then other units were added, the source recalled

The formation of the structure of the future assault forces will be similar to the Unmanned Systems Forces, said an interlocutor at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for LIGA.net's text.

According to him, during the creation, the USF initially appointed a command and formed a backbone of UAV units.

Later, the source added, this type of troops also included units of the Drone lines and some drone units from other branches of the military.

Meanwhile, the backbone of the assault troops, according to three interlocutors LIGA.net under the command of and related to the Defense Forces, will be the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, which was previously part of the Land Forces.

Also, the future branch of the army will absorb some assault units that are currently subordinated to the Land Forces and several units of the Territorial Defense Forces that have the appropriate capabilities, the interlocutors added.