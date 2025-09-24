Assault forces will be formed like the Unmanned Systems Forces – a source from the General Staff
The formation of the structure of the future assault forces will be similar to the Unmanned Systems Forces, said an interlocutor at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for LIGA.net's text.
According to him, during the creation, the USF initially appointed a command and formed a backbone of UAV units.
Later, the source added, this type of troops also included units of the Drone lines and some drone units from other branches of the military.
Meanwhile, the backbone of the assault troops, according to three interlocutors LIGA.net under the command of and related to the Defense Forces, will be the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, which was previously part of the Land Forces.
Also, the future branch of the army will absorb some assault units that are currently subordinated to the Land Forces and several units of the Territorial Defense Forces that have the appropriate capabilities, the interlocutors added.
- The creation of assault troops in parallel with airborne assault troops is not a duplication of the structure. They are completely different, the General Staff said in a commentary to LIGA.net.
- The General Staff and the command stated LIGA.net that the idea of creating assault troops belongs to the chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi.
Comments (0)