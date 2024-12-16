Russians hiding North Korean troop losses – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Defense Forces and intelligence are working to clarify the full extent of losses among Russian units involving North Korean soldiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

According to preliminary reports, Russians are attempting to conceal the losses of North Korean troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president referred to a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, which included updates on the situation in the areas of the Kursk operation and the participation of North Korean soldiers in combat.

Zelenskyy noted that there are many details regarding the destruction of North Korean forces.

Preliminary data suggests that Russia is trying to hide the casualties among these troops, but Ukraine's Defense Forces and intelligence are working to uncover the true losses within Russian units involving North Koreans, Zelenskyy said.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to defend against them as well, even though there is not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war. The only reason is Putin’s madness, which has consumed Russia and fuels this war. We will continue to defend our positions," the president stated.