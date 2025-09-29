Shooting and arson in Michigan church: four dead, at least eight wounded

In the United States, a shooter drove a car into a church, shot people with an assault rifle and set the building on fire

US police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the US state of Michigan, at least four people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting and arson attack on the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the town of Grand Blanc. Police killed the attacker in a shootout, according to Reuters.

According to law enforcement officials, during a Sunday service, a man armed with an assault rifle crashed his car into the church door, opened fire on people, and then deliberately set the building on fire, allegedly using gasoline. Hundreds of people were inside the church at the time .

"There are some who are still missing," Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Rainier said at a press conference.

According to police, the shooter was a former Marine and Iraq war veteran, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, who lived in Burton, a town near.

US President Donald Trump wrote: "Pray for the victims and their families. This epidemic of violence in our country must end now!".