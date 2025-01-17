Slovak opposition visits Zelenskyy instead of Fico

Slovak MP Šimečka thanked Ukraine's Armed Forces and the Ukrainian people for their "courage in defending their homeland and all of Europe"

Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak opposition lawmakers after inviting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Kyiv, who ultimately did not attend.

"Friday. Expected one Slovak leader, but met another. I had a good meeting with Slovak parliamentarians, led by Michal Šimečka. Our discussion was very concrete and constructive," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He expressed gratitude to the Slovak people for their support and emphasized Ukraine's readiness for open, mutually beneficial dialogue, particularly on energy issues.

Zelenskyy said that such cooperation should strengthen both Ukraine and Slovakia, not Moscow.

"I'm glad we can find common ground with our Slovak partners and provide proper answers on energy security and geopolitical stability," Zelenskyy wrote.

The meeting also focused on Ukraine's EU and NATO integration and security guarantees, according to the President's Office.

Slovak politician Michal Šimečka thanked Ukraine's Armed Forces and the Ukrainian people for their "courage in defending their homeland and all of Europe."

"Many people in Slovakia greatly appreciate this. They are praying for Ukraine – safe, sovereign, living in peace and as part of the European Union," he said.

He further emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s EU membership and strengthening Slovak-Ukrainian relations.

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Fico invited Zelenskyy for talks on Russian gas transit near the Ukrainian border. Zelenskyy responded by inviting Fico to Kyiv on January 17. However, Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Tibor Gašpar confirmed Fico would not visit Ukraine.

By January 16, Fico said he might meet with Zelenskyy in the coming days, though no date has been set.