US announces $300 million in military aid to Ukraine: artillery ammunition and HIMARS

The ammunition will meet Ukraine's needs only for a short time, said Biden's national security advisor

Jake Sullivan (Photo: ERA)

The United States is providing Ukraine with an emergency package of military aid worth $300 million, which includes artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS, as was announced by US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a briefing.

"So today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," he said.

The official stated that this became possible due to unexpected savings in the US Department of Defense contracts, in which the Pentagon negotiated the replacement of equipment that had already been sent to Ukraine in previous packages.

The package includes a large tranche of artillery ammunition and guided missiles for the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Sullivan said that this assistance is vital for Ukraine to hold the line of defense against Russian attacks and repel the Russian offensive in the east and other parts of the country.

The official stated that this ammunition would only meet Ukraine's needs for a short time, which is not enough to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield.

He also said the package would not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the coming weeks.

Sullivan noted that this package does not replace and should not delay the critical need to pass a bipartisan bill to aid Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

He said the House of Representatives must pass it as soon as possible.



Read also: US is preparing new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million – Reuters