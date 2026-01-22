Sternenko appointed to the post of Defense Minister's advisor

The volunteer will be working on increasing the use of UAVs at the front

Mykhailo Fedorov and Serhiy Sternenko (Photo: Telegram Mykhailo Fedorov)

Public figure and activist Serhiy Sternenko has been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Defense on increasing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles at the front. About reported head of the ministry Mikhail Fedorov.

"His experience will help us realize our common vision of increasing the effectiveness of unmanned units," he added

According to Fedorov, the Defense Ministry should work on several key areas, including basic support for UAV units and systematization of supplies so that the military receive effective weapons that work directly at the front.

A special focus, he said, is on analytics and the effectiveness of the use of drones. Fedorov noted that currently, about 50 drone units out of more than 400 account for about 70% of all enemy damage.

"Our goal is to help the other 350 quickly grow and significantly increase the scale of the destruction of Russians," the minister added.