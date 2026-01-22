"To achieve the goals of the war". Government dismisses five deputy defense ministers

Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed five deputy defense ministers, reported the head of the department was appointed on January 14 Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We are rebuilding the management system of the Defense Ministry to achieve the goals of the war," the official said.

According to him, the decision to dismiss the deputy ministers was made by the government on January 21.

It's about five officials: brigadier generalAnatoliy Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, lieutenant generalMykola Shevtsov, colonel Volodymyr Zaverukha and Hanna Hvozdyar (more about them read here).

The government appointed them at the end of July 2025 to the team of Denys Shmyhal, who became head of the MoD that same month. He is now the first deputy prime minister and minister of Energy.

Fedorov announced that some of the dismissed deputies would continue to work in the agency's team in other areas as advisors or heads of project offices.

The minister added that new members of the Defense Ministry team, who will be responsible for "important areas of activity," will be introduced in the coming weeks.

"This is a step towards renewing the ministry to fulfill the president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy's] task – to build a system that can stop the enemy in the sky, advance on the ground, and strengthen asymmetric and cyber strikes against the enemy and its economy," the official said.

He noted that the first of the key stages in achieving such goals is the restructuring of management, adding that only through the "most efficient" work of human capital and technology can Ukraine stop Russia.

According to the minister, the Defense Ministry is open to "new people who have a vision, successful projects, and are able to effectively implement asymmetric innovative technological ideas."