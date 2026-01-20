The whole cycle of drones of the Armed Forces: Fedorov announces the launch of "revolutionary" Mission control for the military

Mykhailo Fedorov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

A new Mission control project will be launched in Ukraine to provide complete data on the use of UAVs by the defense. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov during a meeting with the media.

"Thanks to e-ball we fully understand what is happening with drones. Soon we will launch a revolutionary Mission control project: each crew will enter the type of UAV, where it is flying, from where it is flying, etc. into the system. This will allow us to better understand the situation on the combat line and the effectiveness of drone use," said Fedorov.

The minister said that Mission control would help close "the entire cycle of drones," including their purchase, supply, and use on the battlefield.

The Defense Ministry currently only has access to reports on the implementation of tasks through the e-score system, but it needs to have comprehensive information "with results and experience gained," the official emphasized.

He noted that his team had been working on the Mission control functionality for two years and announced that the next step would be to launch the same system for artillerymen.

"It is very important that we have started to count everything systematically. Soon we will have complete information on drone crews: [about] the leaders, their monthly ratings, statistics of the entire corps. We need to see the whole picture to simplify and speed up management decision-making," explained Fedorov.

He also said that the Ministry of Defense has a department of war mathematics, which was created in the defense technology cluster Brave1.