Ukraine will have a Mavic analog with a longer range, Fedorov says
Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine will receive an analog of the Mavic drones made by the Chinese company DJI. The official said this during a meeting with the media.
"It is important to find a replacement for Mavic and other Chinese drones. We are already testing a certain solution this month [in January 2026]," said Fedorov.
The minister said that Ukraine would have its own analog of the Mavic with the same camera but a longer range.
The official added that it is necessary to develop this area.
On the testing of Ukrainian drones with Mavic-like characteristics in November 2014 reported the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which existed at the time.
- Mavic is actively used by Ukrainian defenders as well as invaders. The main use of such UAVs is aerial reconnaissance and dropping ammunition on the enemy.
- During the same conversation with the media, Fedorov said that one of Ukraine's strategic goals in the war is to destruction of 50,000 Russian occupants every month.
