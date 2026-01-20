Ukraine will have a Mavic analog with a longer range, Fedorov says

Mavic drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine will receive an analog of the Mavic drones made by the Chinese company DJI. The official said this during a meeting with the media.

"It is important to find a replacement for Mavic and other Chinese drones. We are already testing a certain solution this month [in January 2026]," said Fedorov.

The minister said that Ukraine would have its own analog of the Mavic with the same camera but a longer range.

The official added that it is necessary to develop this area.

On the testing of Ukrainian drones with Mavic-like characteristics in November 2014 reported the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which existed at the time.