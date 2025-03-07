Trump says he believes Putin, but Russia is 'bombing the hell out of Ukraine'

U.S. president says dealing with Ukraine is getting "more difficult" and again mentions "cards"

Donald Trump (Photo by Al Drago / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin when he expresses a desire for peace but acknowledged that Russia is currently bombing Ukraine. He made these remarks while speaking to the press at the White House.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"I believe him [Putin]. I think we're doing really well with Russia, but right now they're bombing the hell out of Ukraine," Trump said.

At the same time, he said it is becoming "more difficult" for him to deal with Ukraine and added that the country doesn't "have the cards." Trump had previously used the same phrase during a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As you know we're meeting in Saudi Arabia sometime next week. And we find that in terms with getting a final settlement it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards," Trump said.

Regarding Russia's bombing of Ukraine, Trump pointed to his recent statement threatening new sanctions against Moscow.

"We are trying to help them [the Ukrainians]. And Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a deal done," the president said.

Axios, citing an unnamed senior White House official, reported that "Trump's rage has been intensifying" in recent days due to Russia's behavior and its escalation of strikes on Ukraine at the same time that he's been pushing for a ceasefire.