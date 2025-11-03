Trump says he is not going to give Tomahawk to Ukraine. But he may change his mind
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
US President Donald Trump said he is not currently considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia. He said this to journalists aboard Air Force One.
Trump was asked whether his administration would provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, and he replied: "No, not really.".
He added that he may change his mind, but for now it is as follows.
- on October 31, CNN reported that the Pentagon had given the White House the green light to supply Ukraine with Tomahawks, leaving the final political decision in Trump's hands.
