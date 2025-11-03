Trump says he is not going to give Tomahawk to Ukraine. But he may change his mind

The US President answered negatively to the question whether his administration would provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawks

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said he is not currently considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia. He said this to journalists aboard Air Force One.

Trump was asked whether his administration would provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, and he replied: "No, not really.".

He added that he may change his mind, but for now it is as follows.