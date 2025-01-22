Trump threatens Russia with high taxes, tariffs and sanctions unless swift peace achieved

He claimed to love the Russian people and said he was doing Russia and Putin a "very big favor" by proposing a deal to end the war

Donald Trump (Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with imposing high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on all Russian exports to the United States and other countries unless a deal to end the war against Ukraine is reached soon, according to his post оn Truth Social.

"I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin – and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE," Trump wrote.

He warned that if a deal to end the war is not reached imminently, he would have "no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries."

Trump reiterated his longstanding assertion that the war "never would have started if I were President" and urged immediate negotiations: "We can do it the easy way, or the hard way — and the easy way is always better. It's time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"