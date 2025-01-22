At least 200,000 peacekeepers from Europe will be needed after ceasefire – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president stated that peacekeepers are only one component of the security guarantees that Ukraine will need

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

At least 200,000 European peacekeepers will be needed to prevent a new Russian attack following any ceasefire agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reuters reports.

"From all the Europeans? 200,000, it's a minimum. It's a minimum, otherwise it's nothing," Zelenskyy responded when asked about the idea of a peacekeeping contingent.

Journalists highlight that this number is roughly equivalent to the size of the French army.

Zelenskyy said that at least this number would be needed as a security guarantee if Russian forces number 1.5 million and Ukraine has only half of that number.

He emphasized that this would be just part of the security guarantees Ukraine needs.

On January 16, Zelenskyy noted that it is still too early to talk about the number of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Details should be discussed with the United States.

Keir Starmer said he does not want to "get ahead of himself," but during his meeting with Zelenskyy, he made it clear that the United Kingdom is ready to "play its full part" in this matter.

