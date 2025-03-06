Ukraine, US resume talks, Zelenskyy hopes for meaningful meeting next week

Fox News reported that the meeting will take place in Saudi Arabia, where previous talks with Russia were held. Expected attendees include Yermak, Rubio, Witkoff, and Waltz

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by SVEN HOPPE / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian and U.S. teams have resumed work and previewed an upcoming meeting.

"We hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting," the president wrote on X.



Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the U.S.-Ukraine meeting will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on March 11. In February, U.S. and Russian representatives held negotiations in the same city.

According to her, U.S. participants will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, while Ukraine's delegation will be led by Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

There is no official confirmation of these details yet.

On March 5, Yermak stated after a conversation with Waltz that Ukraine and the U.S. had agreed to hold a meeting between their teams soon.