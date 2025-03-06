China 'appalled' by Trump's policy, opposes talks without Ukraine

China's envoy to the EU said the country's policy, unlike Trump's, focuses on peace and cooperation

Lu Shaye (Photo: Xinhua)

China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, is "appalled" by U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to European allies. He also believes that a peace agreement cannot be decided solely by the U.S. and Russia without Ukraine, South China Morning Post reported.

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," he said on March 5 on the sidelines of the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The envoy noted that European countries should reflect on Trump's behavior and compare his policy with that of China. According to him, such a comparison would show that China's diplomatic approach "emphasises peace, friendship, goodwill and win-win cooperation

Lu Shaye said that U.S.-Russia talks are indeed intended to resolve the full-scale war in Ukraine but stressed that any peace process must include all interested parties, including European countries.

"Various proposed solutions should be subject to equal discussion, rather than being dictated by a select few," he said.

On March 2, 2025, ahead of a summit in London, Starmer announced that the UK and France would work with Ukraine to develop and present a peace plan to the U.S.

On March 3, reports indicated that the UK and France were offering Ukraine a one-month temporary ceasefire.

On March 5, Trump stated that he had received a "strong signals" of willingness for peace from Russia and a letter from Zelenskyy.