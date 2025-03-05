Trump highlights Russia’s peace intent, Zelenskyy’s letter during speech in Congress

Trump once again reiterated that the United States spent more on aid to Ukraine than Europe

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA)

The United States has received “strong signals” from Russia during serious talks indicating the country is ready for peace, President Donald Trump said during a speech to Congress.

“Wouldn't that be beautiful? Wouldn't that be beautiful? [Applause] Wouldn't that be beautiful? It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides,” he said.

Trump again claimed 2,000 “Russian and Ukrainian young people” die weekly in Ukraine, but no Americans. Despite the ocean separating the United States and Ukraine, he wants the war to end.

He also said Europe has spent more on Russian oil and gas than on Ukraine aid, while the United States has shelled out $350 billion.

“Like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened. And they've spent $100 billion dollars. Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent, by billions and billions of dollars. It's hard to believe that they wouldn't have stopped it and said at some point, come on, let's equalize, you've got to be equal to us, but that didn't happen,” Trump added.

He also revealed receiving a letter from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who wrote he’s ready to negotiate as soon as possible and sign a minerals deal anytime. Trump said he appreciates Zelenskyy’s letter.

On February 28, 2025, Zelenskyy visited the White House for talks with Trump. A dispute broke out during their Oval Office meeting, and Zelenskyy left early.

Vice President J.D. Vance said Trump sought a public meeting because he felt disrespected.

On March 4, a White House statement claimed Zelenskyy “bit the hand that was trying to feed him.”