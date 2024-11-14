SBU says MP bought resources in Belarus at reduced prices and resold them in Ukraine at inflated rates

Yevhenii Shevchenko (Photo from his Telegram channel)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that the MP has been charged with treason, and a source in the agency confirmed to LIGA.net that the suspect is Yevhenii Shevchenko.

Evidence against the MP was collected by the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to investigators, Shevchenko engaged in systematic subversive activities benefiting Russia. The SBU states that he spread Russian propaganda disinformation about events in Ukraine and its foreign policy. In October and November 2024, he disseminated distorted information about the Defense Forces' command and public sentiment within Ukraine.

"To promote Kremlin narratives, he used his YouTube and Telegram channels, as well as appearances on Ukrainian and enemy media," the SBU said. An independent expert review confirmed the suspect's criminal actions, which compromised Ukraine's defense capabilities and information security.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Investigators also revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Shevchenko repeatedly traveled to Belarus, where he interacted with its leadership and established schemes to procure electricity and ammonia fertilizers at reduced prices for companies he controlled.

These resources were later resold at inflated prices for excessive profits. He allegedly used intermediaries, including foreign individuals connected to his businesses, to facilitate this.

The MP has been charged with treason, carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison with property confiscation.

The court is considering a preventive measure, and the investigation is ongoing.