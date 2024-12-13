Ukrainian border guards repel Russian incursion attempt in Kharkiv Oblast

Although the number of such attempts has decreased, the danger remains, noted the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian soldiers (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Ukrainian border guards recently thwarted an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter Kharkiv Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on national television.

There have been no breaches of the state border within the Russian-Ukrainian border, including in Sumy Oblast and other areas.

However, this border is essentially a frontline, and forces must be prepared for any situation, including attempts by Russian sabotage groups to cross, he added.

Regarding the overall activity of Russian saboteurs, Demchenko noted that it is not as high as it used to be, and border guards do not observe systematic or periodic attempts to cross.

Nevertheless, the threat persists, particularly in Sumy Oblast, where most of these incidents have been recorded, posing a danger to the Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblats as well.

"Recently, border guards in [Kharkiv] Oblast repelled an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the border: they inflicted damage on the enemy, who retreated beyond the state border," Demchenko reported.

On November 15, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine refuted claims by Russian propagandists that Russian saboteurs had allegedly entered the village of Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast.

Additionally, overnight on November 24, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to breach the border near Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast but was stopped by defenders.