Slovak police officers may be involved in the murder

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to the death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava, Slovakia, stating that ethnic animosity cannot be ruled out as a motive for the crime.

The Ukrainian embassy has already established contact with Slovak police and the commissioner following the minister's directive.

Ukraine is demanding a thorough investigation and that those responsible be held accountable, Sybiha stated.

According to Slovak news outlet Dennik N, on January 30, Bratislava city police found a homeless Ukrainian man severely beaten outside a shopping center. He was taken to the hospital with severe head and body injuries but died the next day.

A paramedic who treated the man suggested that the injuries could have been inflicted by armed units. Television channel TA3 reported that there is suspicion that private security guards and police patrol officers may have been involved in the attack.

The beating occurred after the man was caught shoplifting at a New Yorker clothing store. Video surveillance footage shows that he was beaten in a room behind the store, Dennik N noted.

The case is being handled by the Inspection Department, a police inspection body within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"At this time, we cannot rule out illegal actions by employees in this case, so the Inspection Department has taken over the investigation. The case is being investigated under the article on murder," the department stated.

On January 1, 2025, a five-year agreement on the transit of Russian gas between Ukraine and Russia expired, leading to a public conflict initiated by pro-Russian Slovak Prime Minister Fico against the Ukrainian government.

On January 22, Fico claimed that an expert group operating in Slovakia was involved in "activities in Georgia" and protests during Ukraine's Euromaidan Revolution. He convened a meeting of the country's Security Council based on these allegations, essentially parroting the Russian narrative about the supposed "staging" of the Revolution of Dignity events.

On January 24, Fico accused Ukraine of being involved in cyberattacks on Slovakia.