Ukrainian forces conduct tactical counteroffensive in Kursk region, Russia's plans disrupted

Illustrative photo via Depositphotos

In the Kursk region, despite the numerical advantage of Russian forces, Ukraine's Defense Forces are conducting tactical counteroffensive operations, as was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are successfully dislodging occupiers from certain positions in some areas.

Currently, Russian and North Korean forces maintain an advantage in personnel. However, due to the terrain and significant losses in both equipment and troops, their advance has been slowed, and their initial plans have been disrupted, Kovalenko said.

President Zelenskyy previously stated that out of 12,000 North Korean soldiers participating in the battles in the Kursk region, 4,000 have been killed. According to The New York Times, North Korea is expected to send reinforcements to the region within two months.

This has also been confirmed by Budanov, head of Ukraine's defense intelligence, who noted that North Korea plans to deliver a new batch of KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, artillery systems, and shells to Russia in 2025.