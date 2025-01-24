Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Russian convoy in Kursk Oblast, as showcased in a video released by the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our brigade units, another enemy convoy has been turned into scrap metal. We are ready to halt every enemy advance with precise and destructive strikes!" the statement reads.

The video shows a Russian column of four vehicles being targeted by Ukrainian strikes, with crew members fleeing the damaged equipment, only to be further targeted.

According to The New York Times, North Korea plans to send reinforcements to Russia's Kursk Oblast over the next two months.

This is corroborated by Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov, who stated that in 2025, North Korea will supply Russia with a new batch of KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, artillery systems, and shells.