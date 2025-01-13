Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha sees opportunity in Trump administration

"We see the period after January 20 [Trump's inauguration] as an opportunity," the minister said.

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine sees opportunity in Donald Trump's presidency for ending the war, foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in an interview with German news agency ARD.

"We see the period after January 20 [Trump's inauguration] as an opportunity," the official stated.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine and the U.S. share the goal of quickly ending the war and achieving a just peace.

However, Sybiha did not address questions about Trump's skepticism regarding Ukraine's potential NATO membership or a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine will continue to work towards its strategic goals, and Russia must be compelled to seek peace, the minister concluded.

On January 9, Trump announced preparations for a meeting with Putin but did not specify a date. The Kremlin stated there are no concrete plans for such a meeting.

On January 12, incoming U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said preparations for a Trump-Putin meeting are underway, with a possible phone call between them in the coming weeks.