Umerov is not planned to be fired if there is a government reshuffle – sources

The dismissal was not discussed with the Minister of Defense, nor was the position of ambassador to the United States offered, according to sources

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is not planned to be dismissed during the government reshuffle that may occur in the future. This was reported to LIGA.net by sources within the defense ministry commenting on the likely changes in the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to them, Umerov was not offered a dismissal and was not offered the position of ambassador to the United States.